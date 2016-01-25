SEOUL Jan 25 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Monday it would pay a year-end dividend of 500 won ($0.42) per common share, up 66.7 percent from its payout a year earlier.

SK Hynix said total amount paid to shareholders through the year-end dividend would amount to 353 billion won. The company said last year that it would gradually increase dividend payouts. ($1 = 1,195.0700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Anand Basu)