SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it plans at least 6 trillion won ($5 billion) in capital expenditure in 2016, a level similar to last year's, to improve its production technologies and add capacity.

The firm announced plans last year to spend 31 trillion won to build two new chip plants in South Korea by 2024. ($1 = 1,210.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)