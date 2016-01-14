Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL Jan 14 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday it plans at least 6 trillion won ($5 billion) in capital expenditure in 2016, a level similar to last year's, to improve its production technologies and add capacity.
The firm announced plans last year to spend 31 trillion won to build two new chip plants in South Korea by 2024. ($1 = 1,210.4000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order