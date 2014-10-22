SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday that it will increase the amount of planned investment for a new production line at its existing South Korea plant by 300 billion won ($285.09 million).

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said it now plans to invest 2.1 trillion won for the new line for a memory chip plant in Icheon, southeast of Seoul, up from 1.8 trillion won initially disclosed in December 2013. (1 US dollar = 1,052.3100 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)