SEOUL, April 24 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc. said on Thursday it expects a significant pickup in shipments of memory chips for personal computers as well as mobile devices in the April-June period from the previous quarter.

SK Hynix head of business strategy Kim Joon-ho said the company expects DRAM chip shipments to grow by around 10 percent in the current quarter from the January-March period as personal computer and server-related demand remains firm.

Kim also said during a conference call that shipment of NAND chips used for mobile devices were expected to rise by the mid- 40 percent level in the April-June period from the previous quarter as the release of new smartphones will increase demand.

SK Hynix reported an operating profit of 1 trillion won for the January-March period earlier on Thursday, beating expectations due to firm DRAM shipment growth as a key China plant returned to full production. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Paul Tait)