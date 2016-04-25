SEOUL, April 26 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit fell 65 percent from a year earlier to its lowest in 3 years, hit by faltering demand for consumer electronics.

SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said January-March operating profit was 562 billion won ($489 million), compared with a 559 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 11 analysts. That marked the lowest profit since the first quarter of 2013.

Revenue for the period fell 24 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 3.8 trillion won.

($1 = 1,149.6000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)