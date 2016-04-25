UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, April 26 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said its first-quarter operating profit fell 65 percent from a year earlier to its lowest in 3 years, hit by faltering demand for consumer electronics.
SK Hynix, in a regulatory filing, said January-March operating profit was 562 billion won ($489 million), compared with a 559 billion won profit tipped by a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate derived from a survey of 11 analysts. That marked the lowest profit since the first quarter of 2013.
Revenue for the period fell 24 percent from a year earlier to 3.7 trillion won, compared with a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate of 3.8 trillion won.
($1 = 1,149.6000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.