* Q1 operating profit 1.6 trln won vs 1.5 trln won forecast

* Firm says mobile demand to keep market buoyant

* Capacity management keeping memory prices stable

SEOUL, April 23 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Thursday reported a better-than-expected January-March profit and said memory chip demand from mobile devices will keep market conditions favourable, suggesting a healthy near-term outlook.

It was the chip maker's fifth straight quarter of profit over 1 trillion won as industry-wide capacity management and a windfall from sales to high-end smartphone makers combine to produce a period of sustained earnings across the sector.

"Favourable DRAM market conditions are expected to continue due to growth in demand centred around mobile devices," SK Hynix said in a statement.

The market for NAND chip used primarily for data storage was also expected to show steady growth from demand for mobile devices and solid-state drives.

SK Hynix posted operating profit of 1.6 trillion won ($1.48 billion) compared with 1.1 trillion won a year earlier and a 1.5 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 37 analysts. Revenue rose 28.7 percent to 4.8 trillion won.

The world's second-largest maker of DRAM chips used in computers and smartphones said DRAM shipments slipped 5 percent from the previous quarter, while the average selling price was down 4 percent.

NAND chip shipments were flat sequentially, although their average price fell 7 percent.

Chipmakers' earnings are being boosted by rising demand from smartphone makers like Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Earlier this week, wireless chip maker Broadcom Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

Market conditions are expected to remain favourable, with researcher TrendForce forecasting constraints in global chip supply due to the drain on Samsung's DRAM production from the South Korean giant's new Galaxy S6 smartphones.

Higher memory requirements for premium smartphones will also lead to sales of higher-margin products for SK Hynix, analysts say, supporting margins. ($1 = 1,083.0500 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)