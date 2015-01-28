SEOUL Jan 28 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc's fourth-quarter operating profit more than doubled from a year ago to a record quarterly high, beating estimates on healthy demand from makers of smartphones and data servers.

SK Hynix reported on Wednesday a 1.7 trillion won ($1.57 billion) operating profit for the October-December quarter, compared with 785 billion won a year earlier and a 1.6 trillion won average forecast from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 37 analysts.

($1 = 1,083.1700 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)