SEOUL Jan 26 South Korean memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter operating profit dropped 41 percent from a year earlier on weaker global chip demand, in line with market expectations.

October-December profit came in at 989 billion won ($825.33 million), compared with a Thomson Reuters StarMine SmartEstimate of 991 billion won derived from a survey of ten analysts. ($1 = 1,198.3100 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)