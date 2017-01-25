US destroyer's commander among 2 injured in Japan ship collision
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
SEOUL Jan 26 South Korean chip maker SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit rose 55 percent from a year earlier, beating market expectations as memory chip prices continued to rise.
The world's second-largest memory chip maker behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said in a regulatory filing its October-December profit was 1.5 trillion won ($1.29 billion), compared with an average forecast of 1.3 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 27 analysts.
Revenue for the quarter rose 21 percent to 5.4 trillion won, a quarterly record for the firm. ($1 = 1,161.0900 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Chris Reese)
TOKYO, June 17 The U.S. Navy said the commander of a destroyer that collided with a Philippine merchant vessel early on Saturday morning was among two sailors medically evacuated.
MIAMI, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was canceling former President Barack Obama's "terrible and misguided deal" with Havana.
TOKYO, June 17 Japan's Coast Guard confirmed on Saturday that seven crew members of the USS Fitzgerald naval destroyer were missing after it collided with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel in the dead of night southwest of Yokosuka, Japan.