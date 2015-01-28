SEOUL Jan 28 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Wednesday its first-quarter shipments of both DRAM and NAND chips will likely fall by mid single-digit percentage rates from the October-December period.

SK Hynix said the decline in shipments is due in part to the fewer number of working days. The firm said it also used up a lot of DRAM inventory in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)