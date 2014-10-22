SEOUL Oct 23 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc said on Thursday its third-quarter operating profit rose 11.7 percent from a year earlier, backed by firm memory chip demand from personal computers as well as the launch of new smartphone products.

The world's second-largest memory chip maker reported 1.3 trillion won ($1.24 billion) in operating profit for the July-September quarter, matching the mean forecast of 1.3 trillion won in a poll of 36 analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company had guided for slower sequential shipments growth for both DRAM and NAND chips in the quarter, though it expected market conditions to remain favourable thanks to firm demand for personal computers and servers.

Launch of new smartphones such as Apple Inc's new iPhones were also expected to help sales for SK Hynix. (1 US dollar = 1,052.4100 Korean won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Michael Perry)