SEOUL, April 25 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Tuesday said it sees the current DRAM chip supply shortage continuing to the end of this year.

However, the extent of the shortage is likely to ease toward the end of the year, stabilising pricing, the company said in a conference call.

SK Hynix reported record-high quarterly profit in the January-March quarter on strong demand for memory chips. (Reporting by Joyce Lee)