SEOUL, July 21 South Korea's SK Hynix Inc on Monday said Japanese rival Toshiba Corp is seeking 109.15 billion yen ($1.08 billion) in damages in a lawsuit filed in Japan over the suspected leak of NAND flash memory chip technology.

SK Hynix disclosed the amount in a regulatory filing after receiving official notice of the lawsuit, which was filed in March.

Toshiba filed the suit with the Tokyo district court following the arrest by Tokyo police of a former engineer at a Toshiba-affiliated chipmaker who was suspected of improperly providing technical data to SK Hynix.

($1 = 101.2700 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee)