SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea's SK Innovation
said on Thursday it will acquire Dow Chemical Co's
ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) business in a bid to boost
its efforts to lead high-value added chemical markets.
SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, a unit of SK Innovation, signed
the acquisition deal worth $370 million, SK Innovation said in a
filing to the stock exchange.
Under the deal, SK Global Chemical will take over Dow
Chemical-owned assets and the EAA business in the United States
and Spain, the company said.
(Reporting by Jane Chung; Editing by Stephen Coates)