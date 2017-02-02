SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea's SK Innovation said on Thursday it will acquire Dow Chemical Co's ethylene acrylic acid (EAA) business in a bid to boost its efforts to lead high-value added chemical markets.

SK Global Chemical Co Ltd, a unit of SK Innovation, signed the acquisition deal worth $370 million, SK Innovation said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Under the deal, SK Global Chemical will take over Dow Chemical-owned assets and the EAA business in the United States and Spain, the company said.

