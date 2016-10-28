* Seasonal demand, low inventories to support margins
* Gasoline cracks to improve in Q4 on steady demand
* SK Innovation Q3 operating income down 63 pct q/q
SEOUL, Oct 28 SK Innovation Co Ltd,
which owns South Korea's largest refiner, SK Energy, expects
refining margins to remain firm in the fourth quarter due to low
oil product inventories and seasonal demand.
Reflecting tightening market conditions, global inventories
of refined oil products have fallen since early October,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
A day earlier, South Korea's third-largest refiner, S-Oil
Corp, said refining margins would be firm in the fourth quarter,
boosted by winter demand for heating oil.
"Strong refining margins are expected thanks to low global
inventory levels of middle distillate products and a seasonal
pick-up in demand," SK Innovation said in an earnings statement.
Despite expected demand-growth amid low oil prices, SK
Innovation expected increases in global refining capacity to be
limited.
"This year global oil demand is estimated to grow by 1.3
million barrels-per-day (bpd) to around 9.3 million bpd," Lim
Jae-wook, head of SK Energy's corporate planning office, said on
a call with analysts.
By product type, the refiner expects cracks for gasoline to
improve in the fourth quarter on tight supply due to
maintenance, although broader oversupply concerns will continue.
Stronger fuel oil margins are also expected on low
inventories at trading hubs and on stable demand for bunker fuel
oil, another senior SK Energy official told analysts.
"Falling Russian fuel oil exports are providing great
support to fuel oil margins," he added.
With regard to sulphur emissions for marine fuel, the
refiner said it would come up with measures according to
stricter new rules.
The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Marine
Environment Protection Committee set global regulations on
Thursday to limit the amount of sulphur emissions from vessels
and said they would come into force from 2020.
The company's operating income dropped about 63 percent to
414.9 billion won ($362.5 million) in the third quarter from a
quarter earlier, largely due to weak refining margins.
SK Energy operated its crude distillation units in Ulsan and
Incheon at 85 percent of capacity on average in the third
quarter, slightly up from 84 percent a quarter ago.
($1 = 1,144.5800 won)
