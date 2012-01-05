SEOUL Jan 5 SK Group, South Korea's third-biggest conglomerate, said on Thursday it planned to boost investment in developing resources by 60 percent this year to help the resource-hungry country boost self-sufficiency in oil, gas, coal, iron ore and others.

SK Group, which has resource-related units SK Innovation and SK Networks, plans to spend 2.1 trillion Korean won ($1.83 billion) in the development of resources in 2012, up from 1.3 trillion won last year.

SK Group also plans to more than double its total investments to a record 19.1 trillion won this year, out of which 10 trillion won has been earmarked for facility investment. It did not give a breakdown of investment by its affiliates such as refiner SK Innovation, mobile carrier SK Telecom and memory chip maker Hynix Semiconductor .

Total investments in 2012 include 3.4 trillion won it will spend to buy Hynix, which ranks behind Samsung Electronics in the global computer memory chip market. ($1 = 1148.8000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)