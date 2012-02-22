SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's SK Group said
on Wednesday that it had agreed with China's state oil firm
Sinopec to set up a 3.7 billion yuan ($588
million) Chinese joint venture to produce butanediol, a key
material used to make synthetic fiber.
SK, whose key group companies include energy-focused SK
Innovation, said its unlisted unit SK Global
Chemical would lead investment in the 50/50 venture.
The venture is SK's third petrochemical project in China
with Sinopec including an ethylene venture with annual
production capacity of 800,000 tonnes.
The butanediol project is a part of a bigger 7 billion yuan
downstream petrochemical complex Sinopec is leading and in which
BP is also participating. The complex is expected to earn
at least 2 billion yuan of annual pretax profit after completion
in late 2014 or early 2015, according to SK.
($1 = 6.2964 yuan)
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)