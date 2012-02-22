SEOUL Feb 22 South Korea's SK Group said on Wednesday that it had agreed with China's state oil firm Sinopec to set up a 3.7 billion yuan ($588 million) Chinese joint venture to produce butanediol, a key material used to make synthetic fiber.

SK, whose key group companies include energy-focused SK Innovation, said its unlisted unit SK Global Chemical would lead investment in the 50/50 venture.

The venture is SK's third petrochemical project in China with Sinopec including an ethylene venture with annual production capacity of 800,000 tonnes.

The butanediol project is a part of a bigger 7 billion yuan downstream petrochemical complex Sinopec is leading and in which BP is also participating. The complex is expected to earn at least 2 billion yuan of annual pretax profit after completion in late 2014 or early 2015, according to SK. ($1 = 6.2964 yuan) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)