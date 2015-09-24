Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will buy back 523 billion won ($438.21 million) worth of its own shares in order to boost shareholder value.
SK Telecom, in a regulatory filing, said it plans to buy back 2.02 million of its own shares. ($1 = 1,193.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order