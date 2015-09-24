SEOUL, Sept 24 South Korean mobile carrier SK Telecom Co Ltd said on Thursday that it will buy back 523 billion won ($438.21 million) worth of its own shares in order to boost shareholder value.

SK Telecom, in a regulatory filing, said it plans to buy back 2.02 million of its own shares. ($1 = 1,193.5000 won) (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)