* Law firm hires two partners to its German office

* Pair will lead Skadden's services for European firms

By Luke Jeffs

LONDON, Feb 6 Law firm Skadden Arps has hired two top lawyers from rival Shearman & Sterling to spearhead the company's expansion of its European financial services practice.

Skadden said in an emailed statement on Monday it has hired Katja Kaulamo and Stephan Hutter as partners in its Frankfurt office to grow the firm's business in Germany, Switzerland, Austria and the Nordic region.

"European corporates have historically relied heavily on bank financing but we see this reducing over time as higher capital requirements affect banks ability to lend," said Rick Ely, partner, co-head of Skadden's European capital markets business.

"Correspondingly, the capital markets will become increasingly important as a source of financing, particularly in Germany, Austria and Switzerland," Ely added.

The appointments, which take Skadden's number of partners in Germany to nine, are timed to tap into what Skadden sees as growing demand for financial services expertise from corporates across Europe.

Skadden's European Practice Leader Bruce Buck said: "Our ability to deliver innovative capital market solutions is critical to our clients, particularly in an environment where the availability of bank lending may be limited by increased capital and other regulatory requirements."

Skadden, which has 23 offices in major financial centres, including London, Frankfurt, Munich, Paris, Brussels, Moscow and Vienna, ranked third last year for capital markets work in the United States but tenth in European equities, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Separately, mid-tier British-based law firms Pinsent Masons and McGrigors agreed to merge following a partner vote on Monday and outlined plans to open offices in France and Germany later this year.