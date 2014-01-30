WASHINGTON Jan 30 David Meister, who led the
regulatory charge against investment banks for manipulating the
Libor benchmark, will return to the law firm Skadden, Arps,
Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, the firm said on Thursday.
Meister, formerly head of enforcement at the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission, will now lead the law firm's
government enforcement and white collar crime group in New York,
which includes some 30 lawyers.
The CFTC was long a little-known agency overseeing
agriculture future contracts, but took on a vastly increased
role after the financial crisis, when it was also put in charge
of the $630 trillion swaps market.
Under Meister, the agency's enforcement division imposed
fines totaling just under $1.8 billion on UBS,
Barclays, RBS, Rabobank, and ICAP for
their role in rigging the widely used Libor benchmark.
Meister will be recused permanently from working on any
cases he was involved in himself while at the CFTC, he told
Reuters, and may not talk to the agency at all for a year,
counting from the last day he worked there.
Meister spent nearly three years at the CFTC, but left the
job when his close ally Chairman Gary Gensler's five-year term
drew to an end at the end of 2013. Meister was a partner at
Skadden before going to the CFTC.
Earlier in his career, he was a prosecutor in the U.S.
Attorney's office in the Southern District of New York.
Patrick Fitzgerald, a former U.S. Attorney for the Northern
District of Illinois who works for Skadden in Chicago, will be
one of Meister's high-profile colleagues.
