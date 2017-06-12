OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) -

** Fund manager Skagen has hired Fredrik Bjelland as portfolio manger for its Skagen Kon-Tiki fund, it said in a statement

** Bjelland is transferring from Norges Bank Investment Management, where he was portfolio manager and head of China, Special Mandates, based in Shanghai

** Bjelland will start his new position in Skagen Fund on August 28 and will be based in Stavanger (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)