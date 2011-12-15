STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Life insurance group Skandia Liv sold assets, mostly shares, to fund its purchase of the Skandia insurance and bank operations from Old Mutual, chairman Gunnar Palme said.

"We sell off some of our assets to create a new asset class," Palme told Reuters on Thursday.

He said the assets which had been sold were primarily shares. The 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion) Skandia Liv is paying to Old Mutual had mostly been raised but would only paid over on completion, including getting approvals from regulators, he said.

The deal is effectively a takeover by Skandia Liv of its current owner, Palme said earlier. Skandia Liv intends also to mutualise the rest of the Skandia business. ($1 = 7.0180 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Patrick Lannin; Editing by Dan Lalor)