STOCKHOLM Dec 15 Sweden's financial sector regulator said on Thursday it was still examining the planned purchase by mutual life insurer Skandia Liv of Old Mutual's Skandia insurance and bank operation, but saw no objections so far.

"We do not have everything ready yet, but so far we see no reason to say that this deal should not be carried out," Martin Andersson, head of the Financial Supervisory Authority, told Reuters.

"We have had a dialogue with the company about this, but this is a deal which the parties involved have decided to do."

He said the FSA would look at the formal aspects of the transaction and whether there was anything that could damage policy holders' interests. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)