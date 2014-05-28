UPDATE 2-France's Fillon under formal investigation for fraud ahead of election
* Ex-PM is investigated for possible embezzlement of state funds
STOCKHOLM May 28 SEB : * SEB to sell card acquiring business to Nordic Capital * Says signed an agreement for the sale of Euroline AB to Nordic Capital for
SEK 2.2 BN on an enterprise value basis * Says expects to book a capital gain of approximately SEK 1.9 BN
* Ex-PM is investigated for possible embezzlement of state funds
* Pool of approximately 7,600 loans, totaling $1.65 billion in unpaid principal balance, is available for purchase by qualified bidders
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday: