BRIEF-Conwert Immobilien Invest FY net profit up 51.1 pct at 124.1 mln euros
* FY net profit improves by 51.1 pct to 124.1 million euros ($133.41 million)
STOCKHOLM Nov 7 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Friday a bigger rise than expected in third-quarter order intake and operating profit, and said the overall construction market developed positively.
Skanska, whose biggest market is the United States, said operating profit rose to 1.87 billion crowns ($251.7 million) from a year-ago 1.48 billion, against a mean forecast for 1.73 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The result includes a 200 million crown one-off charge related to Skanska's Latin American business.
Order intake at the Swedish group's construction unit, which accounts for roughly 90 percent of group sales, rose to 37.1 billion crowns from 29.0 billion, against a forecast 34.0 billion. (1 US dollar = 7.4309 Swedish crown) (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - The Lebanese Republic is set to raise US$3bn via a triple-tranche bond offering, according to a lead.
MILAN, March 20 Intesa Sanpaolo has set an April 4 deadline to submit binding offers for a bad loan portfolio worth 2.5 billion euros ($2.7 billion) it has put up for sale and for which it expects to receive three bids, two sources familiar with the matter said.