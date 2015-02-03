BRIEF-Property firm China Merchants Shekou's 2016 net profit up 97.5 pct
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
Feb 3 Skanska AB
* Skanska delivers infrastructure improvement program in the UK, worth GBP 100 million, about SEK 1.3 billion
* Says has in a joint venture with Balfour Beatty and MWH Treatment been awarded a contract as part of Thames Water's eight20 alliance to deliver essential improvements to the company's network over the next five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd
STOCKHOLM, March 27 Peakon, a provider of employee engagement and people analytics software, has completed a 6.1 million euro ($6.62 million) funding round led by EQT Ventures, the venture capital arm of Swedish private equity giant EQT, the company said on Monday.