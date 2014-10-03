* Sees opportunities with U.S. "re-industrialisation"

* Growing demand on back of low U.S. power prices

* Sees U.S. PPP market taking off

By Oskar von Bahr and Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 Swedish builder Skanska sees good growth prospects in the United States in the coming years helped by low power prices and the demand for private capital to finance much-needed infrastructure, its top executive said.

Speaking ahead of an investor presentation next week in the United States, Skanska's biggest market, Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom said the U.S. natural gas boom, largely driven by shale gas exploration, was attracting energy-intensive industries seeking to lower their energy costs to the country.

"The U.S. is being re-industrialised. It's a gigantic trend that will continue for many years. We see opportunities to enter various industry construction projects," Karlstrom told Reuters in an interview.

Skanska aims to grow faster in the United States than in its other markets on the back of construction orders from such industrial companies, he said.

Skanska, which also operates in Europe and Latin America, has seen the share of its group turnover generated in the United States grow to 33 percent last year from 25 percent in 2011.

Skanska is also targeting U.S. power plant projects. While supported by the demand for cheap energy, utilities have, however, put investments on the back burner until recently to await clarity on the regulation of emissions.

Karlstrom said Skanska was increasing its focus on the energy sector after the U.S. government in June laid out a plan to slash pollution from power generation, spurring demand for new power plants as coal-fired plants need to be retired in favour of cleaner energy.

"There is a pipeline and we see opportunities. We are looking at different kinds of power plants, in different parts of the United States," Karlstrom said.

CASH-STRAPPED STATES

Public-private partnerships (PPP), in which private players such as builders take on much of the financial risk in large orders from the public sector, are another growing market coveted by Skanska.

According to Moody's Investors Service, the United States is poised to become the world's biggest market for PPPs as infrastructure needs soar at a time when traditional funding sources for bridges, courthouses and other projects wear thin.

"We see a growing number of projects in this segment and it is something we will compete for," Karlstrom said. "There is by and large a need for much more infrastructure than what can be financed in the traditional way, by taxes."

Skanska is working on its first U.S. PPP -- a river tunnel in Virginia -- and is preferred bidder for a PPP highway project in Florida.

The European PPP market is sluggish, although Skanska's biggest contract ever is for a PPP hospital project in its home market of Sweden.

In the second quarter, Skanska took a 500 million crown ($70 million) charge at its struggling Latin American unit. As a result, the group's construction unit could miss its operating margin target for a fourth consecutive year. However, Karlstrom said he saw no need to adjust the 3.5-4.0 percent target.

Commenting on the impact of the Ukrainian crisis on Skanska's nearby markets Poland and the Czech Republic, Karlstrom said: "We were a bit worried it would make investors negative to buying our properties, but it is rather the opposite. Capital that earlier went to Russia now goes to this area."

In Poland and the Czech Republic, where the group has relatively small operations, Skanska sees continued strong investor interest for its commercial properties, he said.

But the already weak construction market in Finland, where Skanska also has a relatively small business, has deteriorated further, Karlstrom said. (Editing by Vincent Baby)