By Jeffrey Dastin
NEW YORK Oct 8 Sweden's Skanska wants
to buy more U.S. builders that specialize in power plant jobs as
it seeks to capitalize on a building boom on the back of low
energy prices, the company's incoming Americas chief said.
The U.S. shale gas boom is attracting energy-intensive
industries seeking to lower their costs, which is boosting
utilities' needs for new plants and other investments. A
government plan laid out in June to slash pollution from power
generation is also expected to spur demand.
Skanska, the fourth-biggest builder in the United States, in
2011 bought Indiana-based Industrial Contractors, which focuses
on energy projects.
"We are looking for acquisitions in the U.S.," said Richard
Cavallaro, the head of Skanska's USA civil unit and who will
become the head of Skanska's entire Americas operation in
January.
"If we do an acquisition, it will be in the power
industrials segment," he told Reuters in an interview.
Cavallaro spoke ahead of a presentation on Skanska's U.S.
operations, set to take place in New York on Wednesday, which
the group hopes will attract more U.S. investors.
"Since we trade on the Swedish stock market, I don't think
we get the full traction we could get in the U.S. We slide under
the radar somewhat," Cavallaro said. "The purpose of the capital
markets day is in part to explain to U.S. investors Skanska's
business strategy and to generate more interest in the company."
The United States is Skanska's single biggest market and
where it wants to see its fastest growth in the years ahead. The
group's chief executive, Johan Karlstrom, last week told Reuters
that the U.S. "re-industrialization" was a trend set to continue
for many years.
The company has said in the past that the operating margin
of its U.S. civil division - about 8.4 percent during 2013 - was
not sustainable. The civil division's margin is now stabilizing
between 6 and 6.5 percent, which is where a high-performing
business will be, Cavallaro said.
