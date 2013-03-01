STOCKHOLM, March 1 Skanska AB : * To operate and maintain oil and gas installations in Colombia for USD 51 m,

about SEK 331 m * Skanska says has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain oil fields in the department of Casanare, Colombia * Says the contract is a joint venture with a local company. The total amount of the contract is USD 70 M, about SEK 455 M, of which Skanska's share is 73 percent, amounting to a total of USD 51 M, about SEK 331 M