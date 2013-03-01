BRIEF-China Reinsurance Group Corp says application made for listing of US$800 mln 3.375% notes
* Application made to Stock Exchange Of Hong Kong Ltd for listing of, and permission to deal in, us$800 million 3.375% notes due 2022
STOCKHOLM, March 1 Skanska AB : * To operate and maintain oil and gas installations in Colombia for USD 51 m,
about SEK 331 m * Skanska says has been awarded a contract to operate and maintain oil fields in the department of Casanare, Colombia * Says the contract is a joint venture with a local company. The total amount of the contract is USD 70 M, about SEK 455 M, of which Skanska's share is 73 percent, amounting to a total of USD 51 M, about SEK 331 M
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.