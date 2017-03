Taiwan stocks rise as tech, financials lend support

TAIPEI, March 6 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday, supported by technology and financial shares, as markets viewed a U.S. interest rate hike this month as a near certainty. The main TAIEX index rose 0.1 percent to 9,659.90 points as of 0123 GMT, after closing down 0.5 percent on Friday. The electronics and the financial subindexes rose 0.3 percent. Among actively traded shares, Nanya Technology Corp , an electronics manufacturer known f