BRIEF-AIG names Martha Gallo as chief information officer
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
STOCKHOLM, Sept 27 Skanska AB : * To expand an atmospheric and vacuum distillation unit in Brazil, for BRL 111
m, about SEK 347 m
* AIG plans to appoint a new chief auditor in near term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Under terms of agreement, Canarc will pay US$2 million cash for 100% of AIM'S outstanding securities or a 100 % interest in aim's assets
* "seismic strengthening works at majestic centre tower have completed"