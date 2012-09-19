STOCKHOLM, Sept 19 Skanska AB : * To build power plant in the northeast U.S. for USD 200 m, about SEK 1.4

billion * Skanska has signed a contract with a confidential client for a power plant project located in the Northeast U.S. * Skanska's part of the joint venture is approximately USD 200 M, about SEK 1.4 billion. * The order will be included in order bookings for Skanska USA Civil for the third quarter of 2012. * The project is scheduled to be completed in 2015