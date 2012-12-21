STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Skanska AB :
* will take a SEK 500 M charge in its construction operations
in Latin America in the fourth quarter
* * After the charge, the operating income for the total
construction stream for the full year 2012 is expected to range
between SEK 3.2 to 3.4 billion
* charge mainly related to write-downs in one ongoing project
and write-downs of claims in two completed projects with fixed
price contracts
* It is the same projects in which Skanska has taken
write-downs earlier this year
* In the ongoing infrastructure project, unexpected ground
conditions and utility issues have lead to substantially higher
costs. The project is expected to be completed in the third
quarter 2013.