STOCKHOLM Dec 21 Skanska AB : * will take a SEK 500 M charge in its construction operations in Latin America in the fourth quarter * * After the charge, the operating income for the total construction stream for the full year 2012 is expected to range between SEK 3.2 to 3.4 billion * charge mainly related to write-downs in one ongoing project and write-downs of claims in two completed projects with fixed price contracts * It is the same projects in which Skanska has taken write-downs earlier this year