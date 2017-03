UPDATE 1-China's yuan weakens, prompting dollar sales by state banks

* Strong corporate dollar purchases pull the yuan down * Yuan touches lowest level since mid-January * Big state-owned banks sell dollars, halt slide - traders (Adds trader comments, details) SHANGHAI, March 9 China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Thursday on strong corporate demand for the greenback, forcing state-owned banks to offer dollar liquidity to keep the Chinese currency from falling too fast, traders said. Major state-owned banks were seen selli