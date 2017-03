STOCKHOLM Jan 3 Skanska AB : * Awarded contract to build marine transfer facility in New York City, USA, for

USD 146 m, about SEK 990 m * Skanska will include its full contract amount, USD 146 M, about SEK 990 M, in the order bookings for Skanska USA Civil for the fourth quarter 2012 * Work will begin in December 2012 and is expected to be complete by March 2016.