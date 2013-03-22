BRIEF-Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 bln of common stock, $1.125 bln of senior notes
* Equinix announces proposed public offerings of $1.75 billion of common stock and $1.125 billion of senior notes
STOCKHOLM, March 22 Skanska AB : * To construct innovation park in Norway, for about SEK 820 m * The order will be included in order bookings for Skanska Norway for the first quarter 2013
WASHINGTON, March 7 A Republican congressman who said on Tuesday that some Americans should choose between spending on a new iPhone and healthcare sparked a social media backlash from people who accused him of being out of touch.
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc announces launch of secondary public offering by selling stockholders