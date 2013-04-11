STOCKHOLM, April 11 Skanska AB : * To build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Chile for USD 67 mln, about

SEK 432 mln * Says Skanska has been awarded a contract to build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Antofagasta, Chile to be carried out by special purpose company formed by Skanska Chile and Conduto, a local company * Says customer is Minera Escondida Ltda (BHP Billiton), order included in order bookings for Skanska Latin America for the first quarter