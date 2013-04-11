UPDATE 2-IMF raises jitters over NZ's high debt levels, recommends cenbank toolkit upgrade
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
STOCKHOLM, April 11 Skanska AB : * To build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Chile for USD 67 mln, about
SEK 432 mln * Says Skanska has been awarded a contract to build a pipeline for concentrate transport in Antofagasta, Chile to be carried out by special purpose company formed by Skanska Chile and Conduto, a local company * Says customer is Minera Escondida Ltda (BHP Billiton), order included in order bookings for Skanska Latin America for the first quarter
TOKYO, March 7 Nomura Holdings Inc will promote company veteran Toshio Morita to the role of president of its Nomura Securities subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage: