STOCKHOLM, April 11 Skanska AB : * Signs contract to rehabilitate the Longfellow bridge in the northeast of USA

for USD 89 mln, about SEK 573 mln * Says project is joint venture with J.F. White Contracting Company and Consigli Construction with total project value of USD 255 mln * Says Skanska will include its full 35 percent share of the contract in order bookings for Skanska USA Civil for the first quarter 2013