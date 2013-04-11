UPDATE 2-IMF raises jitters over NZ's high debt levels, recommends cenbank toolkit upgrade
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
STOCKHOLM, April 11 Skanska AB : * Signs contract to rehabilitate the Longfellow bridge in the northeast of USA
for USD 89 mln, about SEK 573 mln * Says project is joint venture with J.F. White Contracting Company and Consigli Construction with total project value of USD 255 mln * Says Skanska will include its full 35 percent share of the contract in order bookings for Skanska USA Civil for the first quarter 2013
* Debt-to-income limits should be available to cenbank - IMF official (Adds context, IMF quotes, household debt figures)
TOKYO, March 7 Nomura Holdings Inc will promote company veteran Toshio Morita to the role of president of its Nomura Securities subsidiary, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
* EGM approves capital increase to 3.10 billion riyals from 2.58 billion riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2lyBs4J) Further company coverage: