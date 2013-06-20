BRIEF-Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in GPPI to 83.8 pct
* Medfund FIZ AN lowers stake in the company to 83.8 percent from 86.93 percent
STOCKHOLM, June 20 Skanska AB : * Wins commercial design and construction contract in the city of London, worth
GBP 109 m, about SEK 1.1 billion
* Slate Office REIT qtrly rental revenue $35.1 million versus $29.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW, March 6 The rouble's appeal for carry trade is probably overstated, analysts at Russia's central bank said on Monday.