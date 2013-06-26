Banks, builders boost European shares as Trump-trade back on
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
June 26 Skanska AB : * Signs contract for bridge design and construction in Florida, USA, worth USD
118 m, about SEK 770 m (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom, +4687001004)
* Basic resources, defence stocks also in demand (Adds details, closing prices)
SAN FRANCISCO, March 1 A decade ago, Lightspeed Venture Partners was an obscure firm investing in highly technical startups that were mostly unknown outside of Silicon Valley.
* Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank , said on Wednesday it did not plan to pay a dividend from last year's net profit.