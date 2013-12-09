BRIEF-UET United Electronic Technologys sells business area MANUFACTURING to CCS Group
* In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a letter of intent, in which sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed
STOCKHOLM Dec 9 Skanska AB : * To expand and renovate the university of Kentucky, USA, for USD 71 m, about
SEK 462 m
* In addition, UET Group and CCS Group have signed a letter of intent, in which sale of essential assets of NewTal Elektronik + Systeme was agreed
* On 28 February 2017, board of directors of Tetragon declared a dividend of u.s. $0.1725 (17.25 cents) per share in respect of Q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 1 China stocks rose on Wednesday after better-than-expected factory activity surveys reinforced recent signs of rising economic momentum, but gains were pared in the afternoon as investors took profits.