BRIEF-International Energy Insurance Co announces delay in filing of audited accounts for FY 2016
March 15 International Energy Insurance Company Plc:
STOCKHOLM, June 16 Skanska AB : * Signs contract for USD 250 m, about SEK 1.6 billion to design and build the
new Kosciuszko Bridge in New York City, USA Link to statement: r.reuters.com/seh22w
March 15 International Energy Insurance Company Plc:
* FY net profit 13.3 million riyals versus 43.4 million riyals year ago
* FY net profit 74.6 million riyals versus 112.7 million riyals year ago