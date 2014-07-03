BRIEF-East Money Information to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 bln yuan
* Says it plans to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($723.38 million)
STOCKHOLM, July 3 Skanska AB : * Builds underground transitway in Los Angeles, USA, for USD 574 m, about SEK
3.8 billion
* Says it plans to issue exchangeable bonds worth up to 5 billion yuan ($723.38 million)
* FY 2016 revenue to Russian Accounting Standards (RAS) of 3.6 million roubles ($60,972.92) versus 4.0 million roubles year ago
* CEO-designate Strobl says aim is to pay a dividend for 2017, can't say how much Further company coverage: