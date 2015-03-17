STOCKHOLM, March 17 Swedish construction company
Skanska denied on Tuesday media reports that it paid
millions of crowns in bribes to secure a highway contract in the
Czech Republic five years ago.
Skanska said while it took the allegations seriously, the
report from a Swedish radio station, citing unnamed sources, was
incorrect and there was no reason to suspect any corruption in
the case.
Sweden's Ekot radio said on its website that an internal
review by Skanska in 2011 showed bribes had been paid but that
management had not taken any action in response.
"It is correct that we did an internal review but there was
nothing in there which pointed to ethical wrongdoing," Edvard
Lind, Skanska's head of media relations, told Reuters.
Ekot said Skanska had won the contract, which was for parts
of a highway near Prague, together with two local contractors.
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by David Clarke)