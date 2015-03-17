(Adds comments from Czech minister, a former Skanska Czech CEO)
STOCKHOLM/PRAGUE, March 17 Swedish construction
company Skanska denied on Tuesday media reports that
it paid millions of Swedish crowns in bribes to secure a highway
contract in the Czech Republic five years ago.
Skanska said the report from a Swedish radio station, citing
unnamed sources, was incorrect and there was no reason to
suspect any corruption in the case.
The report caught the attention of Czech media because the
current Transport Minister Dan Tok served as chief executive of
Skanska's Czech operations at the time the contract was signed.
Sweden's Ekot radio said on its website that an internal
review by Skanska in 2011 showed bribes had been paid but that
management had not taken any action in response.
Tok, chairman and chief executive of Skanska's Czech unit of
Skanska from 2008 until joining the government in December 2014,
said the internal audit did not find any wrongdoing.
"Skanska did not identify anything wrong there. I am
convinced that had there been anything, they would have
dismissed me," Tok told Reuters.
Ekot said Skanska had won the contract, which was for parts
of a highway near Prague, together with two local contractors.
A report by the public Czech Radio said Skanska had given
part of the highway contract to another consortium member, but
was then hired by the partner to do the work for 100 million
Czech crowns ($3.91 million) less than its original price.
That operation was the subject of the Skanska internal
audit, the report said.
($1 = 25.5890 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm and Robert Muller; Editing by
Tom Heneghan)