(Recasts with Skanska confirmation, comment)
PRAGUE/STOCKHOLM Nov 11 The Czech competition
watchdog on Wednesday imposed a nearly 650 million Czech crown
($25.8 million) fine on Sweden's Skanska for taking
part in a bidding cartel, the builder said.
The Czech Office for the Protection of Competition (UOHS)
last week said it planned to impose a total of 2 billion crowns
in fines on seven construction firms which it did not identify.
The Mlada Fronta Dnes newspaper reported on Wednesday the
firms were accused of acting as a cartel in public sector
tenders between 2006 and 2008 and that Skanska was facing the
largest fine.
"We have been informed today by the Czech competition
authority that we together with other construction firms are
accused of co-operation around the bidding for the R4 highway,"
Skanska spokesman Andreas Joons said.
Skanska rejects the allegation and will probably appeal the
decision, he said. "We have seen no evidence that we would be
guilty."
UOHS said last week it would not comment on the case into the
seven companies was final.
($1 = 25.1900 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Robert Muller in Prague and Anna Ringstrom in
Stockholm,; editing by Jason Neely)