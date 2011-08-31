STOCKHOLM Aug 31 International construction
group Skanska (SKAb.ST) is still seeing steady demand in the
Swedish commercial property market while residential buyers
remain cautious, the head of the company's Swedish business said
on Wednesday.
Sweden last year accounted for about 23 percent of the
company's 122 billion crown($19.2 billion) turnover. The firm is
also active in the United States, Britain, other Nordic states
and several eastern European markets.
"We have not seen any downturn in the economy on the
commercial side yet," Skanska Sweden chief Anders Danielsson
told Reuters. He said local public authorities remained
interested in building flats for rent.
Buyers for residential property remained interested, as did
their caution before investing. "We still see that," he said.
Danielsson said apartments and commercial property accounted
for about 60 percent of Skanska Sweden's turnover, with the
commercial side being a bit bigger than the residential
division.
($1 = 6.365 Swedish Kronas)
(Reporting by Oskar von Bahr, editing by Patrick Lannin)