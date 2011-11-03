* Pretax profit 1.66 bln SEK vs consensus 1.63 bln

* Order intake 34.2 bln SEK vs consensus 30.8 bln

* Says overall building construction market stable

* Economic uncertainty may hit construction investments

* Shares down 1 pct (Adds CEO, analysts, detail, updates shares)

By Anna Ringstrom

STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 International construction group Skanska AB (SKAb.ST) continues to see growth in orders despite the current economic uncertainty, the Swedish firm said on Thursday, although its construction margins in the third-quarter disappointed analysts .

The company, whose biggest markets are Sweden and the United States, posted unchanged pretax profits for the quarter, with order intake growth substantially above market forecasts.

"We ... foresee good potential for a continued favourable trend in order backlog. The prevailing general uncertainty about macroeconomic developments may, however, affect future construction investments," it said.

The group said the overall construction market was stable although residential construction was weakening, especially in Sweden. In the Czech Republic and Britain the market remains weak, though there are signs of an improvement in Britain, it said.

Demand for civil construction projects is stable in most markets, although competition remains fierce, and weak public sector finances in several markets increases uncertainty regarding additional new public projects, it said.

Order bookings at the construction division, which accounts for more than 90 percent of total revenue, grew in the quarter to 34.2 billion crowns from 28.8 billion a year ago, which was ahead of the market forecast of 30.8 billion.

"Construction order intake was very good. But the construction margin was a bit soft, 10 points lower than I had thought," said David Zaudy, analyst at Pareto Ohman.

Analysts said a narrower construction margin than expected due partly to project writedowns in Norway, Finland and Latin America, weighed on Skanska's share price.

Its shares were down 0.4 percent at 1045 GMT, when the Stockholm market index was up 1 percent.

"Pretax beat consensus, sure, but that is driven by capital gains (from property sales) in property development," said another analyst who declined to be identified.

CRISIS PROS, CONS

Pretax profit was unchanged from a year ago at 1.66 billion crowns ($252 million), which compared with an average forecast of 1.63 billion crowns given in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Skanska said construction units in Sweden, Poland, the United States and Britain delivered good earnings and margins in the quarter, while earnings in the Czech Republic were hit by the weak market. Earnings in Norway, Finland and Latin America were hit by project writedowns.

Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters the euro zone crisis had both positive and adverse implications for Skanska.

"The negative effect we see from the debt crisis is that buyers, especially in the Nordic countries, tend to be more careful," he said. "They ... wait with their investment to buy a new place to live. This is one of the reasons for slower selling in Sweden and Finland," he said.

On the other hand the global market turbulence sends investors in search of assets with more secure returns, he added.

"And there is a trend towards (investing in) real estate ... We are grabbing the opportunity to sell in this climate," he said. ($1=6.581 Swedish crowns) (Additíonal reporting by Oskar von Bahr; Editing by Greg Mahlich)