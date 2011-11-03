* Pretax profit 1.66 bln SEK vs consensus 1.63 bln
* Order intake 34.2 bln SEK vs consensus 30.8 bln
* Says overall building construction market stable
* Economic uncertainty may hit construction investments
* Shares down 1 pct
(Adds CEO, analysts, detail, updates shares)
By Anna Ringstrom
STOCKHOLM, Nov 3 International construction
group Skanska AB (SKAb.ST) continues to see growth in orders
despite the current economic uncertainty, the Swedish firm said
on Thursday, although its
construction margins in the third-quarter
disappointed analysts .
The company, whose biggest markets are Sweden and the United
States, posted unchanged pretax profits for the quarter, with
order intake growth substantially above market forecasts.
"We ... foresee good potential for a continued favourable
trend in order backlog. The prevailing general uncertainty about
macroeconomic developments may, however, affect future
construction investments," it said.
The group said the overall construction market was stable
although residential construction was weakening, especially in
Sweden. In the Czech Republic and Britain the market remains
weak, though there are signs of an improvement in Britain, it
said.
Demand for civil construction projects is stable in most
markets, although competition remains fierce, and weak public
sector finances in several markets increases uncertainty
regarding additional new public projects, it said.
Order bookings at the construction division, which accounts
for more than 90 percent of total revenue, grew in the quarter
to 34.2 billion crowns from 28.8 billion a year ago, which was
ahead of the market forecast of 30.8 billion.
"Construction order intake was very good. But the
construction margin was a bit soft, 10 points lower than I had
thought," said David Zaudy, analyst at Pareto Ohman.
Analysts said a narrower construction margin than expected
due partly to project writedowns in Norway, Finland and Latin
America, weighed on Skanska's share price.
Its shares were down 0.4 percent at 1045 GMT, when the
Stockholm market index was up 1 percent.
"Pretax beat consensus, sure, but that is driven by capital
gains (from property sales) in property development," said
another analyst who declined to be identified.
CRISIS PROS, CONS
Pretax profit was unchanged from a year ago at 1.66 billion
crowns ($252 million), which compared with an average forecast
of 1.63 billion crowns given in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Skanska said construction units in Sweden, Poland, the
United States and Britain delivered good earnings and margins in
the quarter, while earnings in the Czech Republic were hit by
the weak market. Earnings in Norway, Finland and Latin America
were hit by project writedowns.
Chief Executive Johan Karlstrom told Reuters the euro zone
crisis had both positive and adverse implications for Skanska.
"The negative effect we see from the debt crisis is that
buyers, especially in the Nordic countries, tend to be more
careful," he said. "They ... wait with their investment to buy a
new place to live. This is one of the reasons for slower selling
in Sweden and Finland," he said.
On the other hand the global market turbulence sends
investors in search of assets with more secure returns, he
added.
"And there is a trend towards (investing in) real estate ...
We are grabbing the opportunity to sell in this climate," he
said.
($1=6.581 Swedish crowns)
