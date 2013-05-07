STOCKHOLM May 7 Skanska, the Nordic
region's biggest builder, posted on Tuesday higher first-quarter
pretax earnings than expected and said restructuring measures
had a positive impact on the profitability in the quarter.
Skanska said it has a strong position in the market segments
that are expanding, including healthcare, offices and complex
infrastructure projects.
"We continue to foresee positive market outlooks in these
segments although the competition is intense," the company said.
Operating earnings rose to 518 million Swedish crowns ($79.3
million) against a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts
for 484 million and a year-ago 148 million.
Order bookings fell year-on-year, but were above
expectations, at 24.3 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.5286 Swedish crowns)