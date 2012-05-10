STOCKHOLM May 10 Skanska, the Nordic region's biggest builder, posted on Thursday a surprise fall in first-quarter pretax profit and said that while business in the United States should develop favourably most markets in Europe would be weaker.

Pretax profit stood at 155 million Swedish crowns ($22.5 million), short of a mean forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts for 565 million and against a year-earlier 451 million.

Order bookings were slightly below expectations.

The Swedish firm said the Nordic markets are as a whole were stable but that other European countries looked weaker.

($1 = 6.8866 Swedish crowns)